"I Wouldn't Have Made It": US Techie's Remark On India's Academic Pressure Goes Viral

A Bengaluru-based American tech professional has sparked discussion online after saying he would "never have made it as a student in India" while reacting to a board displaying near-perfect scores by school toppers. In a viral video, Tony Klor appeared visibly amused and impressed as he read out marks that were close to near perfect percentages, saying, "look at the competition."
The clip, which circulated on X, shows Klor walking past a roadside display board featuring names and scores of high-performing students. As he scanned the list, he reacted to several marks in the 99 per cent range, joking that the academic pressure in India would have been too intense for him to handle.
These kids in India are too locked in pic.twitter.com/kVZ8RiGiLv— Tony Klor (@TonyCatoff) May 15, 2026
At a moment in the clip, he noticed a student's name Shankraya Gurumath and made a humorous remark that “obviously he's a guru at math.”
His remarks quickly drew attention because they touched a familiar nerve in India: the scale of competition students face at school and board-exam level. The video prompted a wave of comments online, with some users agreeing that the education system demands extraordinary performance, while others used the moment to reflect on the gap between marks and job outcomes.
sadly even after studying this hard, so many students struggle to secure a high paying job— lava (@lava_404) May 15, 2026
Another user remarked that most students migrate to foreign countries because they cannot compete in India.
The real fact is , most students migrate to foreign countries is because they cannot compete in India .— Amit Dubey 🇮🇳 (@AdAmy0796) May 15, 2026
Sheer scale and size of population makes it impossible for them to survive , in Foreign nations students can do less hardwork and achieve more pay .
And some prefer washing…
Another user said:
In 12th board exam I had scored 97.7% and I was the average in my class. I got perfect 100 in Math Physics and Biology.— kakavusundi_ (@Buvisk007777) May 15, 2026
Still that was like 28th place overall in my college.
The viral moment has now turned into a broader conversation about academic pressure, expectations and the competitive culture surrounding student success.