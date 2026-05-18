"I Wouldn't Have Made It": US Techie's Remark On India's Academic Pressure Goes Viral

A Bengaluru-based American tech professional has sparked discussion online after saying he would "never have made it as a student in India" while reacting to a board displaying near-perfect scores by school toppers. In a viral video, Tony Klor appeared visibly amused and impressed as he read out marks that were close to near perfect percentages, saying, "look at the competition."

The clip, which circulated on X, shows Klor walking past a roadside display board featuring names and scores of high-performing students. As he scanned the list, he reacted to several marks in the 99 per cent range, joking that the academic pressure in India would have been too intense for him to handle.

At a moment in the clip, he noticed a student's name Shankraya Gurumath and made a humorous remark that “obviously he's a guru at math.”

His remarks quickly drew attention because they touched a familiar nerve in India: the scale of competition students face at school and board-exam level. The video prompted a wave of comments online, with some users agreeing that the education system demands extraordinary performance, while others used the moment to reflect on the gap between marks and job outcomes.

Another user remarked that most students migrate to foreign countries because they cannot compete in India.

Another user said:

The viral moment has now turned into a broader conversation about academic pressure, expectations and the competitive culture surrounding student success.

