CBSE 12th Result 2026: Re-Evaluation Window Opens Tomorrow, Know How To Apply

CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reduced the fees for re-evaluation and verification to Rs. 100 after several students, parents, and teachers raised concerns over the newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system and lower-than-expected Class 12 scores. Students can apply for re-evaluation of their answer sheets starting tomorrow, May 19 on the official websites cbse.gov.in or cbseit.in.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Step-By-Step Process To Apply For Re-Evaluation

Step 1

Apply for a scanned copy of the answer sheet for the subject concerned.

Step 2

Check the evaluated answer sheet carefully using the official CBSE marking scheme.

Step 3

Submit discrepancies, observations, or concerns to the board.

Step 4

A subject expert committee will review the request and communicate the final decision.

Re-Evaluation And Verification Dates

CBSE will begin accepting requests for re-evaluation from May 19. Applications for verification will start from May 22, while students can access their rechecked answer sheets between May 26 and May 29.

Fees Reduced

The board has also significantly reduced the fee for obtaining photocopies of answer sheets from Rs. 700 to Rs. 100. The verification fee has similarly been cut from Rs. 500 to Rs. 100. Meanwhile, the fee for re-checking each question is Rs. 25.