What Is OSM? CBSE Explains Digital Evaluation System After Students Raise Marks Concerns

CBSE Class 12 OSM System: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has come under scrutiny after several Class 12 students claimed that the newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system led to lower-than-expected marks in subjects such as Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Following the declaration of CBSE Class 12 results, many students and parents took to social media alleging large differences between expected scores, school performance and board examination marks. Some students also pointed to cases where candidates secured high percentiles in JEE Main but comparatively lower marks in Class 12 board exams.

Amid the concerns, CBSE officials clarified that OSM is not a new evaluation method but only a shift from checking physical answer sheets to evaluating scanned copies digitally on computer screens.

What Is OSM?

On-Screen Marking (OSM) is a digital evaluation system in which teachers assess scanned answer sheets on computers instead of checking physical copies manually. According to CBSE, the marking scheme and evaluation criteria remain unchanged, with only the mode of evaluation being different.

Under the process, answer sheets are first scanned after secrecy procedures are completed to ensure student anonymity. The scanned copies are then digitally allotted to evaluators across different regions.

CBSE says the system aims to improve accuracy and consistency in marking by reducing totalling and tabulation errors while ensuring strict adherence to the official marking scheme.

The board also claims the system speeds up the evaluation process, improves monitoring and transparency, and reduces administrative burden.

Why Did CBSE Reintroduce OSM?

CBSE first experimented with On-Screen Marking in 2014 but did not continue with the system due to difficulties in scanning answer sheets and infrastructure-related challenges.

The board reintroduced OSM for Class 12 board examinations in 2026 after making several changes, including improved scanning technology, stricter quality checks and training sessions for teachers involved in evaluation.

According to CBSE, all answer books undergo quality checks after scanning. If evaluators find a scanned copy unclear or difficult to read, they can reject it for rescanning before evaluation begins.

Officials also revealed that around 13,000 answer sheets were eventually checked manually this year because some scanned copies were not clear enough due to students using very light ink while writing exams.