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CBSE Addresses Class 12 Result Anxiety Over On Screen Marking: Here's How Students React

CBSE Re-evaluation 2026: The CBSE stated that it has observed social media posts indicating that many Class 12 students are anxious about their results and marks.

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CBSE Addresses Class 12 Result Anxiety Over On Screen Marking: Here's How Students React
The CBSE has made tele-counselling support available for students experiencing anxiety or uncertainty.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an official message to Class 12 board students, acknowledging the growing anxiety among students regarding their results and marks, particularly linked to the re-introduction of the On-Screen Marking (OSM) mechanism this year. 

The CBSE stated that it has observed social media posts indicating that many Class 12 students are anxious about their results and marks, attributing their concerns to the change in the assessment scheme. The board emphasised that it is "extremely sensitive" to these concerns and is fully committed to addressing them accordingly.

In its message, the CBSE reiterated that student well-being is of paramount importance, and the board has attempted to address all possible issues that could arise from the evaluation process.

For students who feel dissatisfied with their results, the CBSE has confirmed that clear and transparent avenues are available, including:

  • Access to evaluated answer books
  • Verification of observed issues 
  • Re-evaluation of answer sheets 

The CBSE has also made tele-counselling support available for students experiencing anxiety or uncertainty about their results:

  1. Toll-free helpline number: 1800-11-8004 
  2. Email support: resultcbse2026@cbseshiksha.in 
  3. Email support: esultcbse2026@gmail.com

The CBSE encouraged students and parents to directly use these official channels to seek clarity and support for any unanswered doubts. The board assured that "every concern deserves attention, and no student is alone in this process".

However, students continue to demand free re-evaluation of their answer sheets. 

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