CBSE Addresses Class 12 Result Anxiety Over On Screen Marking: Here's How Students React

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an official message to Class 12 board students, acknowledging the growing anxiety among students regarding their results and marks, particularly linked to the re-introduction of the On-Screen Marking (OSM) mechanism this year.
The CBSE stated that it has observed social media posts indicating that many Class 12 students are anxious about their results and marks, attributing their concerns to the change in the assessment scheme. The board emphasised that it is "extremely sensitive" to these concerns and is fully committed to addressing them accordingly.
In its message, the CBSE reiterated that student well-being is of paramount importance, and the board has attempted to address all possible issues that could arise from the evaluation process.
For students who feel dissatisfied with their results, the CBSE has confirmed that clear and transparent avenues are available, including:
- Access to evaluated answer books
- Verification of observed issues
- Re-evaluation of answer sheets
The CBSE has also made tele-counselling support available for students experiencing anxiety or uncertainty about their results:
- Toll-free helpline number: 1800-11-8004
- Email support: resultcbse2026@cbseshiksha.in
- Email support: esultcbse2026@gmail.com
The CBSE encouraged students and parents to directly use these official channels to seek clarity and support for any unanswered doubts. The board assured that "every concern deserves attention, and no student is alone in this process".
Message to Students— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 16, 2026
It appears from social media posts that many students of class XII Board are anxious about their results/marks and are attributing it to change of assessment scheme i.e. On-Screen Marking (OSM) mechanism re-introduced this year. The Board is extremely…
However, students continue to demand free re-evaluation of their answer sheets.
We want free revaluation not councelling from CBSE who is torturing millions of students mental health just to extort money from students— Ritesh Kumar (@Someone07fc) May 17, 2026
So you want to kill us cbse?
Another user on X stated that thousands of students are in a state of panic, they need accountability on fresh results, and re-evaluation.
If your marking system was actually "uniform," thousands of us wouldn't be collectively panicking right now. Stop trying to protect your reputation, scrap these botched results, and prepare a real one. We're ready to wait for justice.The reevaluation must be and free of cost— Shubhadeep Dhibar (@Shubhadeep9077) May 17, 2026
Students have also expressed their anger questioning the move to test the digital scheme on Class 12 students without proper training.
CBSC are you serious, this is your 4th message and it has no indication of our demands we don't want you consolidation . The main issue is of your OSM that you introduced and used class 12 student as a test subject for it and use teacher without any proper training.We want rights— knowledge tracker (@knowledgtracker) May 17, 2026
@cbseindia29— Saini (@Saini_0606) May 16, 2026
The amount of mental breakdown that your negligence and improper implementation and testing of your so called OSM system has caused to the students cannot be ignored and strict action should be taken against careless examiners and the culprits
CBSE 12th candidates have further expressed their frustration over the cost of re-evaluation. They have also demanded a manual process for the re-checking of the answer sheets.
Read more: How Much CBSE Collected From Class 10, 12 Students For Re-evaluation
This year, the verification fee is Rs. 500 per answer book, while the re-evaluation fee is Rs. 100 per question.