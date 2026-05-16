CBSE Class 12 Evaluation Issues: Examiner Explains Where OSM Lacks

CBSE Class 12 Evaluation Issues: With the declaration of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 results, several students, families, and educators have raised concern regarding the On-Screen Marking System implemented this year. According to CBSE, the OSM eliminates totalling, posting, and uploading errors. Students and educators have taken to social media questioning the efficiency of the digital evaluation system, and have reported getting lower than the expected marks.

Sanjeev Jha, a teacher who has been evaluating CBSE answer sheets for the last 17 years, has pointed out that this is the first time he has witnessed such widespread complaints over unexpectedly low scores.

According to Jha, teachers and evaluators were informed about the On-Screen Marking system barely a month before the evaluation began. "We received online training shortly before copy checking started. Such a major system should not have been implemented in haste," he added.

Jha also stated that technical issues during scanning may also have affected the evaluation process. "In some cases, scanned pages were unclear or difficult to read. Sometimes punctuation marks like commas and full stops were not recognised properly, causing entire lines to appear merged together on screen," he pointed out.

In conversation with our reporter, Jha further explained that the digital system followed a strict step-by-step marking format, which may have disadvantaged students preparing for competitive examinations.

"In entrance exams like JEE and NEET, students are trained to write direct answers because speed matters there. But CBSE's digital evaluation system gives marks step-wise. If students skipped intermediate steps, marks were deducted," he stated.

According to him, the CBSE should have informed schools and students about the change in evaluation style much earlier so that students could practise and adapt their answer-writing pattern accordingly.

A total of 98,66,622 answer books have been evaluated this year. The overall pass percentage stood at 85.20 per cent.