CBSE Says On-Screen Marking Efficient, Meets Student Backlash For Low Scores

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: CBSE's newly introduced on-screen marking system has come under criticism after Class 12 results left many students disappointed, with social media flooded by complaints that scores were far below expectations. The board introduced on-screen marking (OSM) for Class 12 answer books this year as part of its examination reforms, saying the move was meant to improve transparency, precision and efficiency. However, after the results were declared, many students and parents took to social media to question whether the digital evaluation process had affected marks.

What CBSE's OSM Promised?

In a major shift aimed at speeding up evaluation and improving transparency, the CBSE has decided to introduce On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for the evaluation of Class 12 answer books this year. The move, being a part of the board's broader push towards digital processes and greater efficiency, promised to accelerate this process significantly. However, the result announcement date followed the last two years' pattern, facing online backlash from students, parents, and educators for delivering 'lower than expected marks.'

Educator Says 'Digital System Should Improve Fairness, Not Reduce Deserving Marks'

A physics educator has taken to social media stating that the CBSE's passing percentage has dropped because of rushed on-screen marking (OSM), and it is a serious concern for lakhs of students. "A digital system should improve fairness - not reduce deserving marks because answers were checked too quickly or important steps were overlooked," he said.

A student on X expressed her anger saying that the on-screen marking system has clearly failed many students. She further questioned the accountability of the board after the 'Rickroll' meme.

97 Percentile In JEE, Only 67% In CBSE Board Exam

Another user on X claimed that his brother got 97 percentile in JEE and 67 per cent in the CBSE Class 12 board exam.

A student from Dhanbad, Jharkhand, said he got around 90 percentile in the JEE Main 2026, while only 71.8 per cent in the CBSE 12th board exam. "I cannot sit for the JoSAA counselling now, I am no longer eligible, " he said. "I was expecting around 85 to 88 per cent marks in my board exam, " he added.

6 MCQs Were Correct, Total Score 7

Another user on X claimed he had 6 out of 7 MCQs correct, however his total score in the examination is 7 out of 70 marks. See the students agony for receiving only one mark besides the MCQ part:

CBSE Says OSM Brings Efficiency, Student Confidence

With the result announcement press release, the Board of Secondary Education has stated that the evaluators have welcomed the OSM initiative. It pointed out the following benefits:

Accuracy and fairness

Transparency

Efficiency

Student Confidence

The CBSE declared the Class 12 board results yesterday, May 13. The overall pass percentage stood at 85.20 per cent.