CBSE 12th Supplementary Exam 2026 Dates Out; LOC Submission From June 2

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the date for the Class 12 supplementary exam 2026. As per the official information, the supplementary examination will be held on July 15, 2026. The board has decided to conduct the exam in a single-day format.

Who Can Apply for Supplementary Exam

CBSE has clearly mentioned the categories of students who are eligible to appear for the supplementary exam:

Students who passed Class 12 in 2026 but want to improve their performance in one subject only can apply.

Students who appeared in Class 12 in 2026 and are placed in the compartment category are also allowed to sit for the exam.

Students who appeared in Class 12 in 2025 and were placed in the compartment category can also apply.

For these students, this is an important opportunity because CBSE provides only three chances to clear the compartment, and this exam will be their last chance.

LOC Submission Begins from June 2

The board will start the List of Candidates (LOC) submission process from June 2, 2026. Students who want to appear for the supplementary exam, including those seeking improvement and those in the compartment category, can submit their details through this process.

Important Instructions from CBSE

According to the official press statement:

The LOC submission will be done only in online mode

Once the LOC is submitted, no changes will be allowed

This means students cannot add or remove names or subjects after submission

Students are advised to carefully fill in all the details before submitting the form to avoid any issues later.

Key Highlights