CBSE Class 12 Results 2026: Foreign Schools Record 90.50% Pass Percentage, Girls Outshine Boys

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 12 board examination results for 2026. The performance data of students studying in foreign schools affiliated with CBSE shows a slight decline in the overall pass percentage compared to last year. According to the official data, 185 foreign schools and 115 examination centres participated in the 2026 Class 12 exams.

A total of 24,047 students registered for the examination this year, out of which 24,009 students appeared. Among them, 21,728 students passed the examination, taking the overall pass percentage to 90.50 per cent.

Check Full PDF here

Among girls, 12,292 students registered and 12,275 appeared for the exam. Out of these, 11,321 students passed, recording a pass percentage of 92.23 per cent.

For boys, 11,755 students registered while 11,734 appeared. A total of 10,407 students cleared the examination, with a pass percentage of 88.69%.

In comparison, the overall pass percentage of foreign students in 2025 was 95.01 per cent, which means this year saw a decline of 4.51 percentage points.

Girls once again performed better than boys in the foreign schools category, continuing the trend seen in previous years.