CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Out: Download Your Marksheet Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 12 Result 2026. Students who appeared for the board exams can now check their scores and download their marksheet from the official websites.

The result is available on the CBSE result portals such as cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Apart from the official websites, students can also access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker and the UMANG app.

How to Check CBSE 12th Result 2026

Students can follow these simple steps to download their marksheet:

Visit the official website - cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Click on the link for "CBSE Class 12 Result 2026"

Enter your roll number, school number, and admit card ID

Click on submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and save the marksheet for future use

With over 18 lakh students waiting for the CBSE Class 12th Result 2026. Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly check the official websites for the latest result updates and announcements.