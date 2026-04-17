CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Soon: Pass Percentage Trends Over The Past Five Years

CBSE Board 12th Result 2026: Around 18.5 lakh students are eagerly awaiting their Class 12 board examination results for 2026. While there has been no official confirmation, several media reports suggest that the results are likely to be announced by the end of April 2026.

Why CBSE May Release Class 12 Results Earlier This Year

CBSE has introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) for Class 12, which means that instead of manually checking physical answer sheets, they will be scanned and uploaded to a secure online platform for evaluation starting from the 2026-27 academic session. With OSM, the evaluation process is expected to be completed within nine days, compared to around 12 days earlier. The Class 12 exams ended on April 10, 2026.

Past Year Pass Percentages

The CBSE Class 12 pass percentage has shown slight fluctuations over the past five years. In 2024, the overall pass percentage stood at 87.98 per cent, slightly higher than 87.33 per cent in 2023. In 2022, the pass percentage was recorded at 92.71 per cent, while 2021 saw a significant spike to 99.37 per cent. In 2020, the pass percentage was 88.78 per cent.

Where To Download Class 12 Result?

Students will be able to download their results from the official CBSE website at results.cbse.nic.in, via DigiLocker at results.digilocker.gov.in, through UMANG at web.umang.gov.in, and via SMS by sending CBSE12 followed by their "Roll Number", "School Code", and "Centre Number" to 7738299899.

The Class 12 exams were conducted from February 17 to April 10, 2026.

How To Check Class 12 Results Via Official Website?