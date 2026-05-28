Education Ministry Sources Deny Claims Of CBSE 'Forcing' Teachers, Students To Praise Evaluation System

CBSE 12th Result Row: The Education Ministry Sources dismissed claims circulating on some media channels and social media platforms alleging that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is forcing students and teachers to record videos in support of its On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

According to sources in the ministry, no official written communication has been issued by CBSE directing stakeholders to create videos praising the OSM process. The sources also clarified that the Board has not taken any coercive measures to compel students, teachers, or principals to make statements in favour of the system.

"OSM is student friendly. It increases transparency in the system through increased accessibility," a ministry source said while defending the reform initiative.

The ministry shared data to highlight the scale of the OSM implementation and the response from students. Out of 18.57 lakh registered candidates, nearly 4.06 lakh students applied for scanned copies of their answer books. In total, 98.66 lakh answer books were scanned under the OSM system, while 11.38 lakh answer books were requested by students.

Officials said these figures indicate that a substantial majority of students are satisfied with the OSM process and are actively engaging with the system.

The ministry also emphasised that OSM is a technology-driven reform initiative and that CBSE has been running a multi-channel awareness campaign through its official social media handles on X, Instagram, and Facebook, to address concerns and counter misinformation regarding the evaluation process.

According to the source, the Board has issued public notices advising students, parents, teachers, and media organisations not to rely on unverified or sensationalised social media claims and instead follow official circulars uploaded on the CBSE website.

The clarification comes amid growing scrutiny over the OSM system following reports of technical glitches, concerns over answer-sheet access, and criticism from some students regarding the evaluation process.

However, ministry sources maintained that several students, teachers, and school principals have voluntarily come forward to share their experiences with the OSM and evaluation system, and such statements should not be interpreted as forced endorsements.