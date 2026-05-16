CBSE 12th Results 2026: Not Satisfied With Marks Scored? Here's What CBSE Offers Students

CBSE 12th Results 2026: Amid social media posts raising concerns over alleged loopholes in the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, suggesting that some students were unable to secure expected marks, particularly in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a detailed clarification on its evaluation framework.

The Board reiterated that the OSM system was introduced to enhance transparency, fairness and consistency in the evaluation of answer scripts. It said the system ensures stepwise marking, which has long been a key feature of CBSE's assessment process.

According to CBSE, the digital evaluation model is designed to promote uniformity and objectivity across subjects and regions, while also reducing manual errors in totaling, posting and uploading of marks.

Re-evaluation mechanism part of transparent system

CBSE also underlined that the opportunity for re-evaluation and post-result verification is an integral part of its examination system, reflecting its commitment to transparency, fairness and equity. The facility will continue this year as well.

Students dissatisfied with their results will be able to apply for scanned copies of their evaluated answer books. If discrepancies are found, they may seek corrective action through prescribed procedures.

"Students will be provided scanned answer books of the desired subject(s), and they may check their answer book(s) and inform CBSE if they find any issue(s) that are identifiable," the Board stated.

Two-stage post-result process

For 2026, CBSE has outlined a two-stage post-result facility:

Stage 1: Students can request scanned copies of evaluated answer books.

Stage 2: Students may apply for verification of issues and/or re-evaluation of answers.

The Board clarified that only students who obtain scanned copies will be eligible for the second stage process.

Strict online procedure and deadlines

CBSE said all applications will be accepted only in online mode, and no offline requests will be entertained. Payment of processing fees will also be strictly digital.

Apply online for scanned copies of evaluated answer books: May 19 to May 22, 2026 (Rs 700 per subject)

Verification of issues observed/re-evaluation: May 26 to May 29, 2026 (Rs 500 per answer book for verification; Rs 100 per question for re-evaluation)

The Board also stated that applications submitted after the deadline, incomplete forms, or applications not submitted as per the prescribed guidelines will be rejected without any correspondence.

Re-evaluation outcome to be final

CBSE emphasized that re-evaluation results will be final and binding, and even a decrease of one mark will be implemented if required. In cases of revised marks, students will have to surrender their original mark sheets for issuance of updated certificates.

The Board also made it clear that no appeal or review will be entertained after re-evaluation.

Teacher training and guidelines

CBSE said it had issued detailed guidelines and conducted training and practice sessions for teachers involved in evaluation to ensure objectivity, accuracy and error-free marking.

It added that despite multiple safeguards, students may still feel dissatisfied in some cases, which is why the system includes structured grievance redressal options.

OSM system designed for transparency

Reaffirming its position, CBSE said the OSM system has been introduced to strengthen secrecy, transparency and efficiency in evaluation.

"The Board once again reiterates its unwavering commitment to maintaining a fair, just, consistent and equitable assessment system, ensuring that they are in accordance with the transparent and robust evaluation practices adopted by the Board," CBSE said.

The Board added that the digital system eliminates physical handling of answer sheets, reduces human intervention, improves efficiency, and supports eco-friendly evaluation at scale while maintaining accountability and trust in the examination process.