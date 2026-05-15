CBSE Shifts To On-Screen Marking In 2026: Is Re-evaluation Still An Option

CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the CBSE Class 12 result on May 13, 2026. With the implementation of the On Screen Marking (OSM) aimed at transparency, efficiency, and student-centric reforms under the National Education Policy (NEP), a total of 98,66,622 answer books have been evaluated this year.

According to CBSE, the OSM eliminates totalling, posting, and uploading errors. The marking scheme also ensures that the evaluation is done as per the marking scheme. "This initiative ensures that students receive results that are accurate, timely, and fair," the official document stated.

The board also provides post result declaration facilities for students who are not satisfied with their performance in the CBSE 12th board exams. In 2026, as CBSE has digitally evaluated answer books, there is no requirement to address totalling and posting errors, the board stated. "However, re-evaluation facilities will be extended as per earlier years," it added.

As per the official information, the re-evaluation facilities will start from May 18, 2026. The board will soon release a detailed circular on its official website, cbse.gov.in, regarding the re-evaluation process. The re-evaluation forms are to be filled online. Students must submit their application before the deadline.

From last year, CBSE has also introduced a system where students will now be provided scanned answer books of the desired subject and check their copies to inform CBSE of any mistakes found.

As per last year's data, the verification and re-evaluation process will be conducted in two stages. In the first stage, students can request for the scanned answer book of the desired subjects. In the second stage, students can apply for re-evaluation of their answer sheet.