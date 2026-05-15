CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Who Is Eligible to Apply

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 supplementary examinations on July 15, 2026, as per an official press release. The CBSE supplementary exam will be a single day examination. Regular students can apply through their schools. School authorities will be responsible to submit the list of candidates appearing for the supplementary examinations. Private candidates can apply for supplementary exams online.

The board announced the CBSE 12th result 2026 on May 13, recording an overall pass percentage of 85.20 per cent. The exams were conducted from February 17 to April 10, 2026, for 17,80,365 registered candidates. Around 2.7 lakh students could not pass the CBSE Class 12 board examinations this year. A total of 1,63,800 candidates are placed in the 'Compartment' category by the board.

Eligibility For Supplementary Exam 2026

The following category of students will be allowed by the board to appear for the CBSE Class 12 supplementary exam:

Students who have passed Class 12 examinations in 2026 and wish to improve their performance in one subject only. Candidates who have appeared in Class 12 board exams 2026 and are placed in the 'Compartment' category. Candidates of 2025 exam cycle who were placed in the 'Compartment' category. The board gives three chances to clear the compartment. This is the last chance for the 2025 batch.

LOC Submission For Supplementary Exam

Candidates who wish to improve their scores and those placed in the 'Compartment' category in 2026 board exams must note that the LOC will start from June 2, 2026. The board will issue a detailed notification soon on its official website, cbse.gov.in. The LOC has to be submitted online.

Students and parents must note that no change regarding addition or deletion of name or subjects will be allowed. The CBSE has advised schools and students to strictly follow the schedule as no application will be accepted after the last date.