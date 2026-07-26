CBSE Supplementary Exam 2026: Avoid These 7 Common Mistakes

The CBSE Supplementary Exam 2026 is approaching, and students need to be careful about a few common mistakes that can affect their performance. Along with preparing well, following some simple steps on exam day can help students stay stress-free and give their best.

1. Avoid reaching late to the exam centre

Students should reach the exam centre on time. It is better to leave home early to avoid traffic or any unexpected problems. Reaching late can create stress, and in some cases, students may not be allowed to enter the exam hall after the reporting time.

2. Carry your admit card

Keep your admit card ready before the exam day and check all the details mentioned on it. Students will not be allowed to appear for the exam without their admit card.

3. Follow the instructions carefully

Read all the instructions mentioned on the admit card properly. These instructions include important rules that students must follow during the examination.

4. Avoid studying new topics at the last moment

The last few hours before the exam should be used for revision. Trying to learn completely new topics at the last minute can create confusion and increase stress.

5. Manage your time during the exam

Do not spend too much time on a single question. Try to complete the paper within the given time and keep a few minutes at the end to review your answers.

6. Read the question paper carefully

Before starting the exam, read the complete question paper properly. Understanding the questions and instructions will help you avoid mistakes while writing answers.

7. Stay confident and remain calm

If you find any question difficult, do not panic. Attempt the questions you know first and return to the difficult ones later. Staying calm will help you focus better.

By avoiding these common mistakes and staying prepared, students can feel more confident and perform better in the CBSE Supplementary Exam 2026.