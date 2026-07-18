CBSE 12th Supplementary Exam Date 2026 Out: Download Official Date Sheet Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE 12th Supplementary Exam Date Sheet 2026 for students who will appear in the compartment examinations. According to the official schedule, the CBSE Class 12 supplementary exam will be held on July 28, 2026, in a single day for all subjects. Students can now check the complete subject-wise schedule and exam timings through the official date sheet. The board is expected to release the CBSE 12th Supplementary Admit Card 2026 shortly.

CBSE 12th Supplementary Exam Date 2026: Exam Schedule

As per the official CBSE 12th Supplementary Date Sheet 2026, the examination will be conducted on July 28, 2026. Different subjects will have different examination durations based on the nature of the paper.

Most major subjects, including English Core, Hindi Core, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics, Political Science, Geography, Psychology, Sociology, Computer Science, Informatics Practices, Physical Education, History, Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Home Science, Applied Mathematics, and several language papers, will be conducted from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

Some vocational subjects, including Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking, Marketing, Health Care, Insurance, Fashion Studies, Business Administration, and others, will be held from 10:50 AM to 1:30 PM.

Meanwhile, subjects such as Painting, Hindustani Music Vocal, Hindustani Music Instrumental, Applied Art, Yoga, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Physical Activity Trainer, and Early Childhood Care & Education will be conducted from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

How to Download CBSE 12th Supplementary Date Sheet 2026?

Visit the official CBSE website.

Open the "Latest Announcements" section.

Click on the CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Date Sheet 2026 link.

The PDF will appear on the screen.

Download and save the file for future reference.

Official Date Sheet Here

CBSE 12th Supplementary Admit Card 2026 and Exam Day Instructions

CBSE will soon issue the Class 12 Supplementary Admit Card 2026 through the prescribed channels. Students must carry their admit card to the examination centre, as entry without it will not be permitted.

The board has also informed students that the duration of each examination is mentioned in both the official date sheet and the admit card. In addition, candidates will receive 15 minutes of reading time before the examination begins. This extra time should be used to carefully read the question paper and plan answers.

Students are advised to reach the examination centre well before the reporting time to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.