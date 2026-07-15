CBSE Second Chance: How To Ace Class 12 Supplementary Exam With NCERT, PYQs

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 supplementary exam on July 28, 2026. This is an opportunity for students placed in the 'Compartment' category to pass their 12th board examinations. Students who have passed the CBSE Class 12 examinations this year but wish to improve their performance in one subject are also eligible to appear in the supplementary exams.

With less than 15 days remaining, students must know what went wrong, learn from their mistakes, and start afresh. Experts from the teaching industry have iterated that students have been given another chance to pursue their dreams, without wasting an academic year through the supplementary and improvement examinations. Class 12 candidates are advised to use this opportunity wisely.

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Shourya Grover, Chemistry Faculty, PhysicsWallah (PW) has advised every compartment student to return to the basics. "Master the NCERT textbook, strengthen conceptual understanding instead of memorising facts, solve previous years' question papers, practise regularly, and believe in your preparation," he stated. "Even a few weeks of focused and disciplined study can make a significant difference," he added.

According to Grover, the CBSE compartment/supplementary examination is one of the most student-friendly initiatives because it gives learners a fair opportunity to improve without losing an academic year. Rather than carrying the burden of disappointment, students should treat this examination as a fresh beginning, he added.

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Based on an article shared by Amity University Online, NCERT books are still the primary source of most questions in the examination. Students are advised to examine their past performance to identify conceptual and learning gaps. Through the "Verification of Marks" or "Photocopy" procedure offered by the board, students can get an idea of their strengths and weaknesses.

Students are advised to practice previous years' question papers and attempt mock tests before the exam. The PYQ analysis will also help students to analyse the chapter-wise and topic-wise weightage for each subject.