CBSE 2026: How Supplementary, Compartment, Improvement Exam Options Differ For Class 10 And 12

CBSE Supplementary Exam 2026: As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) wraps up the 2026 board examinations cycle, attention has turned to the board's supplementary, compartment, or improvement exam provisions offered this year, and how they vary for Class 10 and Class 12 students.

Growing students' anxiousness around the On-Screen Marking system introduced this year for Class 12, coupled with the introduction of a second board exam for Class 10 students, has left students and parents confused about how the traditional rules for compartment and supplementary exams will apply.

Improvement Vs Compartment

In simple student-friendly language, compartment is for students who failed in one or limited number of subjects, while improvement is for students who already passed but want better marks. For most families, the key difference is this: compartment is about saving the year, and improvement is about raising the score.

Improvement Exam Rules

According to CBSE, a student who has qualified Class 10th or 12th examinations, may appear for improvement in one subject in supplementary exam in Class 12 and two subjects in Class 10 or in one or more subjects in the succeeding year.

CBSE Class 10 Improvement, Second Board Exam Explained

For CBSE Class 10 in 2026, eligible students may apply for a second (improvement) examination in up to three main subjects after taking the main board exam; the improvement option applies only to theory papers (not practicals), requires the student to have appeared in the main exam (at least three subjects), and retains the higher of the two scores as the final marksheet entry.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Eligibility

Who is eligible?

A student must have appeared in at least three examinations in their first main exam.

Must have passed Class 10 for appearing in improvement.

A student placed in Compartment category

Students placed in the Compartment category in the 2025 examination.

Compartment + Improvement

Sports students given permission by the board

Improvement for students passed by the replacement of a subject

Who is not eligible?

Students who have not appeared in three or more subjects in the 2026 main examination

Those who have failed in three or more subjects in the first examination

Students placed in the ER category

What About Students Placed In ER Category?

Students who are placed in the Essential Repeat (ER) category, are allowed to appear next year. Such students are not eligible for the CBSE Class 10 second board (improvement) examination.

Who Is Eligible For Class 12 Supplementary Exam?

Following students from the Class of 2026 are eligible to appear for the supplementary examination.

Students who have passed Class 12 examinations in 2026 and wish to improve their performance in one subject only.

Candidates who have appeared in Class 12 board exams 2026 and are placed in the 'Compartment' category.

READ MORE | CBSE Class 12 Improvement Exam When? Check Details Announced By Board

How Many Times A Student Can Appear For Supplementary Exam?

A student placed in the supplementary exam category, can re-appear in July/August in the same year. They may also avail the second chance in February/March/April next year and may further avail the third chance in the supplementary exam to be held in the month ofJuly/August of the same year.