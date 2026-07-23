CBSE Issues Class 12 Supplementary Practical Exam Guidelines; Exams From July 29

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Practical Exams: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued detailed guidelines for the conduct of Class 12 Supplementary Practical Examinations 2026. According to the board, the practical examinations will be conducted from July 29 to August 4, 2026, for students placed in the compartment category under specified conditions.

As per the CBSE circular, practical examinations are mandatory for the following two categories of students:

Students who have been placed in the Compartment category due to Repeat Practical (RP) in any subject.

Students who have been placed in the Compartment category due to Repeat Theory and Practical Both (RB) in any subject(s).

CBSE has clarified that students placed in the Repeat Practical (RP) category are required to appear only for the practical examination during the supplementary examinations. Such students are not required to appear for the theory examination, as their previous theory marks will be carried forward and taken into account.

Students placed in the Repeat Theory and Practical Both (RB) category must appear for both the practical and theory examinations during the Supplementary Examinations 2026.

Practical Exam Dates

The Class 12 supplementary practical examinations will be conducted from July 29 to August 4, 2026.

Venue of Practical Examinations

For regular candidates, the practical examinations will be conducted in their respective schools.

For private candidates, the practical examinations will be held at the examination centres allotted for the theory examinations. If practical facilities for a particular subject are unavailable at a centre, the concerned CBSE Regional Office may arrange for the examination to be conducted at a nearby school or examination centre.

Appointment of Examiners

According to the circular, the CBSE Regional Offices will appoint external examiners for all Class 12 students appearing for the supplementary practical examinations.

Internal examiners will be appointed by the schools or centre superintendents from among their own teachers. The board has also directed that under no circumstances should schools or examination centres appoint external examiners on their own.

Practical Answer Books and Marks Upload

The board has instructed that the practical answer books supplied by the Regional Offices must be used for conducting the examinations. Examiners have been asked to ensure that all entries in the answer books are completed carefully and correctly.

Schools and examination centres conducting the practical examinations must upload the marks awarded to candidates on the CBSE portal on the same day. The board has clarified that once uploaded, the marks will be treated as final and no request for any change will be accepted.

Instructions For Students

Eligible students have been directed to contact their respective schools or examination centres by July 27, 2026, carrying a copy of their result or mark sheet and admit card.

Students should note the date and time of their practical examination as communicated by the school or examination centre and report to the designated venue on time.

Responsibilities Of Schools And Regional Offices

The circular directs school principals and centre superintendents to prepare subject-wise lists of eligible students, coordinate with the concerned Regional Office for the appointment of external examiners wherever required, and inform students well in advance about the date and time of the practical examinations. Schools are also required to inform the Regional Offices about their plan for conducting the practical examinations.

CBSE Regional Offices have been instructed to prepare centre-wise and subject-wise lists of eligible students, appoint external examiners well in advance wherever required, and ensure the timely completion of practical examinations, uploading of practical marks on the portal, and receipt of practical answer books in the Regional Offices.