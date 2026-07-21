CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Admit Card 2026 Out; Here's How To Download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026 admit cards for both regular and private candidates. Students appearing for the supplementary exam can now access their hall tickets.

The Class 12 supplementary examination will be held on July 28, 2026 (Tuesday).

Private candidates can download their admit cards by visiting the official CBSE portal cbse.gov.in and logging in with the required details.

Download CBSE 12th Supplementary Exam 2026 Admit Card

How To Download CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Admit Card 2026

Private candidates can follow these steps to download their admit card:

Visit the official CBSE website cbse.gov.in

Click on the 'Admit Card' link.

Enter your application number, previous year's roll number, passing year and candidate's name.

Click on 'Submit'.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future use.

Important Instructions For Private Candidates

Read Full Notice Here

Admit Cards For Regular Students

Regular students do not have to download the admit card themselves. Their respective schools will download the hall tickets through the Pariksha Sangam portal and distribute them to the students.

Details To Check On The Admit Card

Students should carefully verify the following details mentioned on their admit card:

Candidate's name

Father's and mother's name

Roll number

Date of birth

Subject name and subject code

Examination centre name and complete address

Reporting time and examination timings

Important exam day instructions

Candidate's photograph and signature

Admit Card ID

Students are advised to check all the information carefully after downloading the admit card. In case of any error, they should immediately contact their school or the CBSE authorities before the examination.