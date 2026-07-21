CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Admit Card 2026 Out; Here's How To Download

- CBSE has released Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026 admit cards for all candidates
- The supplementary exam will be held on July 28, 2026, for both regular and private students
- Private candidates must download admit cards from the official CBSE website using login details
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026 admit cards for both regular and private candidates. Students appearing for the supplementary exam can now access their hall tickets.
The Class 12 supplementary examination will be held on July 28, 2026 (Tuesday).
Private candidates can download their admit cards by visiting the official CBSE portal cbse.gov.in and logging in with the required details.
Download CBSE 12th Supplementary Exam 2026 Admit Card
How To Download CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Admit Card 2026
Private candidates can follow these steps to download their admit card:
- Visit the official CBSE website cbse.gov.in
- Click on the 'Admit Card' link.
- Enter your application number, previous year's roll number, passing year and candidate's name.
- Click on 'Submit'.
- Your admit card will appear on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout for future use.
- Important Instructions For Private Candidates
Admit Cards For Regular Students
Regular students do not have to download the admit card themselves. Their respective schools will download the hall tickets through the Pariksha Sangam portal and distribute them to the students.
Details To Check On The Admit Card
Students should carefully verify the following details mentioned on their admit card:
- Candidate's name
- Father's and mother's name
- Roll number
- Date of birth
- Subject name and subject code
- Examination centre name and complete address
- Reporting time and examination timings
- Important exam day instructions
- Candidate's photograph and signature
- Admit Card ID
Students are advised to check all the information carefully after downloading the admit card. In case of any error, they should immediately contact their school or the CBSE authorities before the examination.