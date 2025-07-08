CBSE Releases Admit Cards For Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exams 2025, Know How To Access

CBSE Supplementary Exams 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for the Class 10 and 12 supplementary exams 2025. Private candidates can download their admit cards from the official website, cbse.gov.in.The CBSE compartment exam admit card 2025 can be accessed using the application number, previous year roll number, or the candidate's name along with their mother's and father's names.

Regular students can collect their CBSE supplementary exam admit cards 2025 from their respective schools, as only schools are authorised to access and download the hall tickets.

To access the admit cards, school heads must log in using their affiliation number as the user ID and the designated password.

The CBSE supplementary exam 2025 for Class 12 will be held on July 15, while the Class 10 exams will take place from July 15 to July 22.

The date sheet and detailed guidelines for students appearing in the CBSE Class 10 and 12 supplementary exams 2025 are available on the official website.

The practical exams will begin on July 10 and continue until July 15.

CBSE Admit Card 2025: How To Download