CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2025 Result Declared; 38.36% Students Pass

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 supplementary examination results for the academic session 2024-25. The results were announced just over two weeks after the exams were conducted on July 15.

According to official data, 1,43,581 students registered for the Class 12 supplementary exams. Of these, 1,38,666 appeared, and 53,201 passed, registering a pass percentage of 38.36%.

Girls outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 41.35%, which is 4.56% higher than the boys' pass rate of 36.79%. Among transgender candidates, none passed. For students studying in foreign schools, 486 out of 918 students passed, marking a pass percentage of 52.94%.

The performance of Children with Special Needs (CWSN) stood at 50.18%, with 137 of the 273 appearing candidates clearing the exam.

The supplementary exams were held for students falling into three main categories:

Those placed in the compartment category due to failing in one of the five mandatory subjects.

Students with six subjects who passed by replacing a failed main subject with an additional one.

Candidates who had passed but opted to improve their performance.

Mark Sheet Distribution and Verification

The CBSE informed that mark sheets-cum-passing certificates will be distributed through schools for regular students. Private candidates in Delhi will receive their documents at their exam centres, while those outside Delhi will receive them at the addresses provided in their application forms.

The verification process for the supplementary results will begin on August 6, 2025, and a separate circular detailing the process will be issued soon.

Students can access their results through the following official websites:

results.cbse.nic.in

digilocker.gov.in

For more updates, students are advised to regularly check the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.