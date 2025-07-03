CBSE Supplementary Exams 2025: Guidelines Issued For Practical Papers, Check Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued detailed guidelines for conducting practical examinations alongside the Supplementary Examinations 2025. The practical exams will be held from July 10 to July 15 for both Class 10 and Class 12 students placed in the Compartment category under specific conditions.

Who Will Appear for Practical Exams?

Those marked as Repeat in Practial (RP) will only appear for the practical exam during the supplementary schedule. Their previous theory marks will be retained and carried forward.

Students categorised under Repeat in Theory and Practical Both (RB) will have to appear for both theory and practical exams.

If a student was absent for Internal Assessment during the main exam, they will be awarded pro-rata internal marks based on theory performance in the supplementary exam. No fresh internal assessment will be conducted.

Practical Exam Venues

Regular candidates: Exams will be conducted in their respective schools.

Private candidates: Practical exams will be held at the theory exam centres. If facilities are lacking, the concerned Regional Office will arrange an alternate venue.

Appointment of Examiners

Class 12: External examiners will be appointed by the Regional Offices, while internal examiners will be from the schools themselves.

Class 10: Schools will handle internal arrangements, with Regional Offices stepping in for external examiners if needed.

Important dates

By July 7, 2025:

Students must report to their schools or examination centres with their result copy and admit card.

Practical Marks Upload:

Marks must be uploaded by schools or centres on the same day as the exam. Once submitted, marks cannot be modified.



Answer Books:

Only answer books supplied by CBSE Regional Offices should be used. All entries must be filled out carefully and accurately by the examiners.

Responsibilities of schools and regional offices

Schools must compile a subject-wise list of examinees and coordinate with the Regional Office for the timely appointment of examiners.

Regional Offices will maintain centre-wise and subject-wise records, appoint external examiners, and ensure the smooth execution of the exam schedule and result submission.