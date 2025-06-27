CBSE Releases Supplementary Exam Datesheet For Class 10, 12, Check Details

CBSE Supplementary Exams 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the datesheet for the supplementary examinations for Class 10 and Class 12. The Class 10 exams will be conducted from July 15 to July 22, while the Class 12 exam will be held as a one-day examination on July 15.

The Class 10 supplementary exams will begin with Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence papers. All Class 12 papers will be conducted and concluded in a single day, July 15.

Examinations for both classes will be held from 10.30 AM to 12.30 PM on some days and from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM on others, depending on the subject.

Key Instructions For Students

Communication devices are strictly prohibited inside the examination centre. Possession or usage will lead to strict action.

Candidates must maintain discipline at the examination centre.

The duration of each examination is mentioned in the datesheet as well as on the admit card.

Students will be given 15 minutes to read the question paper before the exam begins.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official CBSE website for updates.

CBSE declared the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results for 2025 on May 13. The overall pass percentage for Class stood at 88.39%, marking a slight increase from the previous year. Among regions, Vijayawada topped the Class 12 results with a pass percentage of 99.60%. For Class 10, the overall pass percentage was 93.66%, with Trivandrum emerging as the best-performing region at 99.79%.