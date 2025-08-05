CBSE Board Exams 2026: Here's What You Must Know About Attendance Rules

In a fresh directive to all affiliated schools, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reiterated the mandatory attendance requirement for students appearing in the Class 10 and 12 board examinations for the academic year 2025-26. In a letter addressed to the Principals, the Board stressed that, as per Examination Bye-Laws (Rules 13 and 14), students must have at least 75% attendance to be eligible for the exams.

This reminder follows an earlier circular issued on October 9, 2024. The Board has urged schools to ensure strict compliance, warning that non-adherence could lead to serious consequences, including student disqualification from board exams and even school disaffiliation in extreme cases.

Mandatory Communication To Parents



CBSE has instructed schools to formally inform students and parents about the attendance requirements at the start of the academic session. In cases where students fall short of the required attendance due to medical reasons, participation in national/international events, or other valid grounds, schools must collect supporting documents and submit condonation requests to CBSE by January 7 of the academic year.



The Board has clearly stated that no requests will be accepted after the deadline, and any attempt to alter attendance records post-submission will be treated as manipulation.

Inspections and Monitoring

CBSE has also indicated that it may carry out surprise inspections to verify attendance records. Incomplete or inaccurate records may lead to disciplinary action. Schools have been directed to:

Maintain daily attendance registers, ensure they are signed by both the class teacher and competent authority, preserve them for inspection purposes.



If students are found absent without valid leave records during inspections, they may be treated as dummy or non-attending candidates and barred from appearing in the exams.



Standard Operating Procedures

The Board has also attached a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to guide schools in managing cases of attendance shortage. Key points include:

Attendance will be calculated as on January 1 of the academic session.

Schools must maintain written communication and leave proofs for each case.

All parental communication must be documented and sent via email or speed post.

Only cases with proper documentation will be considered for condonation.

Zero Tolerance For Manipulated Records



CBSE has made it clear that once attendance shortage cases are submitted, no changes will be allowed. Any request to revise the records afterward will be considered an attempt to manipulate data.



The Board has emphasised that regular attendance should not merely be seen as an eligibility requirement, but as a fundamental aspect of a student's academic discipline and development.

Here's what kind of actions schools will be taking