"Can't Ignore Concerns": Delhi High Court Proposes To Shift Sonam Wangchuk To Medanta Hospital

The Delhi High Court said Tuesday it would allow Sonam Wangchuk - the Ladakhi activist on a hunger strike as part of the Cockroach Janta Party's protests over the NEET exam paper leak row - to be moved from the state-run Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta, a private facility.

The formal order will be dictated post-lunch, the court said.

Earlier the court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the centre, why Wangchuk should not be moved - as he had requested - to the privately-run Medanta Hospital.

"Constant monitoring is needed..." the court noted of Wangchuk's medical condition, which was outlined in a letter the activist submitted to the court.

The letter, read to the court by his lawyer, Akhil Sibal, conveyed Wangchuk's 'anguish' and claims that he been forcefully sequestered at Safdarjung. "He has written a letter... he expresses his anguish and says there are police, his device is snatched away, and nobody is allowed (to see him). People are subject to searches... even papers aren't allowed."

Mehta said the centre had no issue with the move but insisted the activist could not be moved without the consent of the government.

Earlier this week Wangchuk was forcibly removed from the CJP's protest site at Jantar Mantar in central Delhi, and admitted to Safdarjung. The removal was carried out by Delhi Police who said they were acting on the orders of the court after it directed authorities to 'do what needs to be done to save Wangchuk's life'. That order was in response to a plea claiming Wangchuk's 20+ day fast had left him in danger of organ failure and death.