CBSE Class 12 Improvement Exam When? Check Details Announced By Board

CBSE Class 12 Improvement Exam: Answering queries on the supplementary and improvement examinations for Class 12 students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has said that supplementary exam details will be announced soon. In a detailed guidelines for parents and students issued on June 22, concerning the post-result processes, the board said that the notification for the supplementary examination (for private and regular candidates) will be issued soon.

As per the official result notification issued on May 13, the board had announced that the supplementary examination will be conducted on July 15, 2026.

Who Can Appear For Improvement Exam?

The following category of students will be allowed by the board to appear for the CBSE Class 12 supplementary exam:

Students who have passed Class 12 examinations in 2026 and wish to improve their performance in one subject only.

Candidates who have appeared in Class 12 board exams 2026 and are placed in the 'Compartment' category.

Candidates of 2025 exam cycle who were placed in the 'Compartment' category. The board gives three chances to clear the compartment. This is the last chance for the 2025 batch.

Last year, the supplementary examination for Class 12 was held on July 15, 2025.

As per official information, CBSE private candidates will have to submit the exam form on the CBSE portal personally within the stipulated time. Meanwhile, regular students placed in the 'Compartment' category can apply only through their respective schools.

The board will issue a detailed notification soon on its official website, cbse.gov.in. Students and parents must note that no change regarding addition or deletion of name or subjects will be allowed. The CBSE has advised schools and students to strictly follow the schedule as no application will be accepted after the last date.