CBSE Begins LOC Submission For Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026, Sets July 8 Deadline

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the online List of Candidates (LOC) submission process for schools to register eligible students for the Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026. Affiliated schools can upload the details of eligible candidates through the Pariksha Sangam portal.

Schools can submit the List of Candidates (LOC) online through the Pariksha Sangam portal from June 30 to July 8, 2026.

The application window will close at 11:59 pm on July 8, and the examination fee must also be paid by this deadline. CBSE has made it clear that no applications will be accepted after the last date.

Apart from this, CBSE has also confirmed that the Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026 will be conducted on July 28, 2026. Along with the examination schedule, the Board has issued detailed guidelines for schools and private candidates regarding the application process.

Who Can Appear?

The following students are eligible to take the Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026:

Students who received a Compartment in the 2026 Class 12 board examinations.

Students who passed the examination but wish to improve their marks in subjects permitted by CBSE.

Students who were declared compartment after replacing one subject in the 2026 board examination.

Private candidates from the 2025 examination who are in the compartment category and are appearing for their third and final chance. These candidates must apply separately through the CBSE portal.

Read full notice here

Important Instructions for Schools

CBSE has instructed schools to upload the names of all eligible compartment students in the List of Candidates, even if they are unable to contact them.

If an eligible student's name is not included in the LOC, the student will lose the opportunity to appear for the supplementary examination.

Examination Fee

Rs 320 per subject for schools in India.

Rs 1,100 per subject for schools in Nepal.

Rs 2,200 per subject for schools outside India.

Private candidates must also submit their application forms online within the prescribed schedule. CBSE has confirmed that late applications will not be accepted.