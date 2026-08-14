CBSE Announces NISHTHA Courses For Teachers, Adds 845+ Virtual Labs On DIKSHA

Central Board of Secondary Education has announced NISHTHA courses for teachers for the 2026-27 academic session. The board has also highlighted more than 845 curriculum aligned virtual labs and digital learning resources available through the DIKSHA platform.

The updates were shared through separate circulars issued on the official CBSE website. The initiatives aim to strengthen teacher skills. It will make digital learning resources more accessible to students and educators.

CBSE NISHTHA Courses for Teachers 2026-27

The CBSE NISHTHA courses for teachers are being offered under two categories during Cycle 1:

Category II (Proficiency Courses)

Category III (Advanced Courses)

It runs from April to October 2026. The enrollment deadline for these courses is August 31, 2026, while the courses must be completed by September 15, 2026.

NISHTHA Advanced Courses for Teachers and School Heads

Category III of the NISHTHA courses for teachers is open to all school heads and teachers. It includes advanced topics designed to support professional development and address important areas of modern education.

The courses cover subjects such as cyber hygiene practices for personal digital devices, environmental hazards linked to electronic waste, action research and the Catch the Rain initiative. Courses are available in English and Hindi for wider access.

Teachers and school heads can check the course list and joining details through the CIET-NCERT NISHTHA courses platform.

DIKSHA Adds 845+ Virtual Labs

CBSE has also highlighted more than 845 curriculum-aligned virtual labs and related digital resources available on DIKSHA. Developed through CIET-NCERT, the resources are mapped to NCERT curricula, learning outcomes, classes, subjects and chapters.

Most virtual labs focus on science and mathematics. Students and teachers can access them through the DIKSHA portal and mobile application.

The resources can also be reached through QR codes in NCERT textbook chapters, the AI-powered Ask DIKSHA feature and DIKSHA Personalized Adaptive Learning (PAL) courses, giving students more flexible ways to learn and explore concepts digitally.