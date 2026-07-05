CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam When? How To Apply, Admit Card Release Date

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to conduct the CBSE Class 12 supplementary examination 2026 on July 28, 2026. The registration window is open for Class 12 private candidates at cbse.gov.in. Meanwhile, regular candidates must submit their supplementary exam applications through their school. The board has also advised all CBSE affiliated schools to contact their students placed in the 'Compartment' category and inform them about their candidature for the supplementary exam.

Students who have passed the CBSE Class 12 examinations 2026 but wish to improve their performance in one subject are also eligible to appear in the July examination. Schools must add their names in the list.

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam: How Regular Candidates Can Apply?

The CBSE started the process of Class 12 List of Candidates (LOC) submission on June 30, 2026. For regular candidates, school authorities can submit the LOC through the 'Pariksha Sangam' link available on the board's official website. Schools can use their affiliation number as the user ID, along with the password available with them, for logging in to the system. Students and school authorities must note that the LOC or application submission is mandatory for a candidate to appear for the supplementary exam.

Who Is Eligible For Supplementary Exam 2026?

The following students are eligible to appear for the supplementary exam to be held on July 28:

Compartment first chance, that is, candidates who appeared for the CBSE Class 12 board exam this year and are placed in the 'Compartment' category.

Improvement of performance, that is, candidates who passed after replacement of subject(s) in the main examination 2026.

Improvement of performance in one subject for candidates who passed the main examination 2026.

Students and school authorities must note that only those students whose names have been submitted through the online process will be allowed to appear for the exam.

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How Previous Year's Regular Students Can Apply?

According to the official document, regular students of the 2025 examination cycle placed in the "Compartment" category can apply for the CBSE supplementary exam 2026.

Compartment third chance, that is, students who appeared in the 2025 board examination can appear only as private candidates, the official notification stated.

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How Private Candidates Can Apply

CBSE Class 12 private candidates must visit the official website, cbse.gov.in, to apply for the supplementary examination 2026. According to the official notice, only those private students who have submitted the online application form along with the prescribed fee will be allowed to appear for the supplementary exam.

Admit Card Release Date

As per the official information, the board will inform the date for the release of admit cards separately. Schools and private candidates will be able to download the hall ticket from the official portal.