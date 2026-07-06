CBSE Class 12 Supplementary 2026: Who Are Third Chance Compartment Candidates, Can They Apply

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the process for Class 12 Supplementary examination 2026. With the exam scheduled for July 28, 2026, the registration window is open for Class 12 private candidates at cbse.gov.in. Compartment third chance students can appear only as private candidates, the official notification stated. As per the official document, only those private students who have submitted the online application form along with the prescribed fee will be allowed to appear for the supplementary exam 2026.

What Is Third Chance Compartment?

As per official information, a maximum of three chances are available for a student to pass the board exam if placed in the compartment category in the main examination. Compartment (3rd chance) students are those who appeared in Class 12 board exam for the first time in 2025.

Can They Apply?

According to the official document, regular students of the 2025 examination cycle placed in the "Compartment" category can apply for the CBSE supplementary exam 2026. The CBSE has stated that these candidates can appear for the exam in July 2026 only as a private candidate.

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Who Can Apply Online?

Students who have appeared for the CBSE board examinations as regular students in the session 2024-25 or as private students in the 2025-26 academic session, and whose results have been declared as 'Compartment' must apply through the online mode.

As per the official information, the supplementary exam 2026 will be conducted based on the syllabus prescribed for the 2025-26 academic session. The consolidated marksheet will be issued only to those who clear the compartment and pass the supplementary exam.