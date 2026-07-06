Video: Thane Man Dressed As Spiderman Helps Commuters In Flooded Streets

Heavy rains in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday caused waterlogging at Bhiwandi and surrounding areas, making it difficult for residents to step out of their homes. Accumulated water on the roads completely concealed large, life-threatening potholes, leading to many vehicles losing their balance and getting stuck in the middle of the road, creating a constant risk of accidents.

Amid the chaos, a local man named Shadab Momin stepped forward to assist the public. Dressed as Spiderman, he helped people navigate the area, with locals affectionately dubbing him Bhiwandi's 'Spiderman'.

Momin helped motorists and passengers safely navigate this dangerous, water-filled stretch. He also entertained small children by carrying them on his shoulders.

Torrential rains disrupted normal life across Maharashtra, causing widespread waterlogging and flood-like conditions across districts.

A car carrying three people, including a patient, got trapped in floodwaters in Palghar on Monday following heavy rainfall.

Residents of the nearby villages had to enter the floodwaters to safely rescue the people despite the dangerous conditions. In a video capturing the incident, around eight to 10 people can be seen using ropes to pull the stranded car to safety. The patient was later shifted in an ambulance and taken for treatment via an alternative route.