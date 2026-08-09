CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026 Soon: Check Expected Date Here

CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Class 12 Compartment Result 2026 soon for students who appeared in the supplementary examination. The board conducted the Class 12 compartment exam on July 28, 2026.

In the previous academic session, 1,38,666 students appeared for the compartment examination, of whom 53,201 students passed, recording an overall pass percentage of 38.36%. Girls recorded a pass percentage of 41.35%, compared with 36.79% for boys.

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026: Where To Check

Once announced, students will be able to access their CBSE Class 12 supplementary result through the following official platforms:

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026: Previous Year Statistics

CBSE Class 12 compartment examination statistics for the previous academic session were as follows:

Registered: 1,43,581 students

1,43,581 students Appeared: 1,38,666 students

1,38,666 students Passed: 53,201 students

53,201 students Overall pass percentage: 38.36%

38.36% Girls' pass percentage: 41.35%

41.35% Boys' pass percentage: 36.79%

How to Check CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026?

Students can follow the given below steps to download the CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026, once released:

Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

Click on the link for CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026.

Enter the required login credentials, such as roll number and date of birth.

Submit the details.

The CBSE Class 12 compartment result will appear on the screen.

Check the marks and qualifying status carefully.

Download the provisional marksheet.

Take a printout or save a digital copy for future reference.

Students are advised to rely only on official CBSE result portals for the result and avoid using unverified links.