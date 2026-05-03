CBSE 12th Result 2026: What To Do After Results, Re-Evaluation To Compartment Exams Explained

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: The CBSE Class 12 board examination results are expected to be announced in the third week of May 2026, as indicated in a conversation between PTI and CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj. Once declared, students will have multiple options based on their performance, including verification of marks, re-evaluation, and supplementary exams.

What To Do After The Result?

After downloading their scorecards, students should carefully review their marks. If there is any doubt regarding evaluation, CBSE allows candidates to first obtain a scanned copy of their answer sheets, which is a mandatory step before moving ahead with any further process.

Verification, Rechecking and Re-Evaluation: What's the Difference?

CBSE follows a step-by-step process:

Verification of Marks (Rechecking):

This stage involves checking for calculation errors, missed answers, or any discrepancy in totaling. No fresh evaluation of answers is done.

As per CBSE guidelines, only those students who have applied for and received the photocopy of their evaluated answer books are eligible to apply for verification of marks. After receiving the copy, students can go through their answer sheets and identify any errors in marking or totaling.

The outcome of verification is shared through the candidate's login account on the CBSE website. In case of any change, students are first informed that marks have been revised (increase or decrease), followed by the updated result after recalculation.

Re-Evaluation:

This is a more detailed review process. Only those candidates who have already obtained the photocopy of their answer sheets can apply. Here, students can challenge the marks awarded to specific questions.

Applicable only for theory papers

Fee of Rs 100 per question

Students must refer to the official marking scheme before applying

Marks can increase or decrease, even by one mark

The final decision after re-evaluation is binding, with no further appeal

Supplementary (Compartment) Exams

Students who are unable to pass in one or more subjects can appear for supplementary exams. These were earlier called compartment exams and were renamed by CBSE in 2023 in line with NEP 2020 recommendations.

Applications for these exams can be submitted online through the official CBSE portal after the results are declared.

Who is eligible for supplementary exams?

CBSE has specified eligibility criteria, particularly for private candidates:

Students placed in compartment in one subject can appear in that subject.

Those with six subjects and compartment in two subjects can choose any one subject.

Students who passed overall but failed in one subject can apply under the improvement category.

Candidates from previous years may get a final chance depending on their attempt history.

If you fail in two or more subjects, you are typically marked as "Essential Repeat" and cannot appear for the immediate supplementary exam, requiring you to retake the full board exam next year.

Students should proceed carefully while choosing any post-result option. Since re-evaluation may also lead to a reduction in marks, it is advisable to first review the answer sheet thoroughly before applying. Keeping track of official timelines and instructions will be crucial after the result declaration.