CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Soon: Six Ways To Check Scores, Marksheet

CBSE Class 12 Result Date, Time: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 board exam results earlier this year, possibly by April 30, 2026. The quicker timeline is likely due to the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system introduced last year, which has reduced the evaluation period from 12 days to around nine days. Once declared, students will be able to check and download their results through official websites, DigiLocker, UMANG app, SMS, and other platforms.

The CBSE Class 12 board exams began on February 17, 2026, and concluded on April 10, 2026.

Six Ways To Download Your Class 12 Online Marksheet

Method 1: Via Official Website

Visit the official CBSE results portal.

Click on "Senior Secondary School Examination (Class XII) 2026" under the results section.

Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin.

Click on "Submit."

Your marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Method 2: Via DigiLocker

Students with APAAR IDs linked to CBSE will receive their digital marksheets directly in DigiLocker under the "Issued Documents" section after the results are announced.

Visit the DigiLocker CBSE portal.

Click on "Go To Result" and select "View Result" under "CBSE XIIth Result 2026."

Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Click on "Submit" to access your marksheet.

Students without an APAAR ID can create an account using their school code, roll number, and a 6-digit access code.

Method 3: Via UMANG App

Visit the UMANG portal or app.

Click on "CBSE Class XII Results 2026."

Enter the required details such as class, roll number, and application number.

View and download your result.

Method 4: Via SMS

Students can send a message in the format "cbse12" followed by their roll number, school code, and centre number to 7738299899 to receive their result.

Method 5: Via IVRS

Call 24300699 (for Delhi subscribers).

Dial 011-24300699 (for other regions).

Method 6: Via SMS Organizer App

Students can also check their results through the SMS Organizer app, available for download on the Play Store.