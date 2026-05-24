CBSE Extends Deadline For Scanned Answer Copy Requests Till May 25 Amid Portal Glitches

CBSE 12th Re-Evaluation Portal Glitches: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has once again extended the deadline for Class 12 students to apply for scanned copies of evaluated answer sheets following widespread complaints about technical issues on the board's online portal.

As per the latest CBSE circular, students can now submit applications for scanned copies till midnight of May 25. The extension comes after several students and parents reported payment failures, login errors and difficulties in completing the application process despite multiple attempts over the past few days.

The issue emerged after CBSE introduced an online system for providing scanned copies of answer sheets under its on-screen marking and post-result process. Soon after the portal was launched, users began reporting failed transactions through the payment gateway, with many claiming that money was deducted from their bank accounts even though applications remained incomplete.

Amid growing criticism, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday directed experts from Indian Institute of Technology Madras and Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur to assist CBSE in resolving the technical issues affecting the portal.

Sources said the minister reviewed the matter after receiving large-scale complaints from students and parents from different parts of the country.

In addition to technical intervention, Pradhan also sought support from Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address concerns linked to the payment gateway system being used during the application process.

Students have been demanding smoother access to scanned answer sheets and verification facilities, arguing that repeated delays and glitches are affecting their ability to apply for re-evaluation within the stipulated timeline. Several parents also voiced frustration on social media, questioning the delay in resolving the issue despite repeated complaints.

This marks the third extension announced by CBSE in connection with the post-result process, underlining the extent of disruption caused by the portal problems.

CBSE has advised students to complete the application process before the revised deadline and said technical teams are continuously working to stabilise the portal.