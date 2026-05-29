CBSE Announces New Date For Re-Evaluation, Verification Portal Activation, Check Details

CBSE Re-Evaluation 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today announced that the portal for post-result activities, including verification and re-evaluation of answer books, will now become operational from June 1, 2026.

In an official statement, the board said the decision was taken to ensure a transparent and glitch-free process for students seeking verification or re-evaluation of their answer sheets.

“In order to ensure a transparent and glitch-free process for verification and re-evaluation of answer books of students who intend to submit their applications on the Post-Result Activities portal, it has been decided that the designated portal will now be operational from 1st June 2026,” CBSE said.

The board added that the move aims to maintain the “highest standards and protocols of evaluation.”

The CBSE also shared helpline details for students facing queries or difficulties related to the process. Students can contact the CBSE Tele-Counseling Helpline at 1800 11 8004 or write to resultcbse2026@cbseshiksha.in for assistance.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today addressed concerns surrounding the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 On-Screen Marking (OSM) controversy and the anxiety among students over re-evaluation and access to answer sheets.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, Mr Pradhan said the government's priority was to provide relief to students facing stress due to the issue.

"My responsibility and my sympathy are with students' concerns. Being the Education Minister, I hold myself accountable. Our responsibility is to ensure relief for students in this tense situation," he said.

Once the upgraded portal becomes fully operational, students who have received scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets will be able to raise queries online regarding specific questions, missing pages, or any discrepancies, he added.