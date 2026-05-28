CBSE Says OSM Backed By Secure IT Platform, No Vulnerability Reported In Evaluation Portal

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday asserted that its On-Screen Marking (OSM) is backed by a "secure and robust IT platform" and said no compromise or vulnerability has been reported in the actual evaluation portal amid concerns raised over the digital evaluation process.

In a post on social media platform X, the board said it remains committed to "equity and excellence in education" and highlighted the security architecture and safeguards built into the evaluation system. "OSM is backed by a secure and robust IT platform. No compromise or vulnerability has been reported in the actual evaluation portal," CBSE said.

The board added that the platform has been "tested and certified through empanelled security audits" and that multiple quality checks and safeguards are in place to ensure the secure scanning and processing of answer books.

Addressing students directly, CBSE said, "Your answer books are safe and have been processed through multiple quality-control mechanisms."

In another post, the board said it has deployed a "robust, student-centric support system" to assist students during the evaluation and post-result process.

The board said its dedicated toll-free tele-counselling helpline, 1800-11-8004, is fully operational to help students with stress management and evaluation-related queries.

It also said direct support is available through its official email channels, including info.cbse@nic.in and result.cbse2026@cbseshiksha.in.

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday chaired a review meeting at the CBSE headquarters in New Delhi to assess the progress of the Class 12 evaluation and post-result processes.

According to officials, discussions during the meeting focused on providing a student-friendly re-evaluation portal, strengthening CBSE's digital platforms, enhancing student facilitation mechanisms related to examinations and results, and improving evaluation and monitoring systems.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), the CBSE Chairperson, the Directors of Indian Institute of Technology Madras and Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Education, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), public sector banks and CBSE.

Stakeholders at the meeting also reviewed measures undertaken for student support and discussed future plans aimed at ensuring transparent, technology-enabled and student-focused service delivery.