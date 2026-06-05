CBSE Says DM For Help After Students Report Failure To Access Answer Sheet Photocopy, Verification Portal

CBSE Class 12 Verification Portal: Several Class 12 students across the country have reported that they are unable to access the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) re‑evaluation and verification portal to view scanned copies of their answer sheets, prompting the board to ask affected candidates to share their queries via direct message (DM) on its official social media channels.

Students taking to social media said they encountered error messages and loading failures when attempting to log in to the portal to apply for photocopies and verification of marks. Multiple posts, screenshots and tagged complaints to the CBSE account emerged, raising concerns among students awaiting the results of re‑assessment requests.

A user on X, Jhana Das, commented on the board's social media post that she had tried multiple times since the opening of the re-evaluation portal, however, the system displays "verification failed" message every time.

The board replied to Jhana, saying:

A student named Chetan Arora said that she has been applying for re-evaluation for the past two days, and the website keeps showing errors.

Another user claimed that she is unable to access her scanned photocopies of answer sheets. The CBSE asked her to check her DM, asserting the board will assist her.

The user later stated that her issue has been resolved.

Several other students have shared their issues with the re-evaluation portal publicly on the board's social media post, reporting errors while downloading the answer sheets, no update regarding the photocopies, failed verification, and more.

CBSE acknowledged the receipt of messages and comments, and asked students facing difficulties to send details of their problems through direct messages on the board's verified social media account. The board said it would respond to individual queries and assist candidates with portal access or alternative submission routes.