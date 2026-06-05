CBSE Re-evaluation 2026 Update: More Than 56000 Applications Accepted, Says Board

CBSE Re-evaluation 2026 Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has received more than 56,000 applications for verification and re-evaluation as of June 3, 2026, till 9:30 pm. The board also revealed that it has successfully defended its online systems against a significant cyber attack during the ongoing application period. The online facility for verification of marks and re-evaluation of answer scripts became operational on June 2 and will remain available until midnight on June 6.

Students seeking a review of their results must submit their applications through the online portal. In a social media post on X, the CBSE reported a massive response to its answer-sheet verification and re-evaluation process.

The board further stated that a 3.8 million packet denial of service attack on the website was successfully thwarted. "Our technical teams are proactively monitoring performance and introducing refinements to deliver a smoother, faster and more seamless experience for students," it added.

Applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs. 100 per subject for verification and Rs. 25 per question for re-evaluation. The CBSE on June 2 stated that it has included Aadhaar Verification for security reasons in the re-evaluation portal. "For children who do not have Aadhaar, the parent's, relative's or guardian's Aadhaar details may be used," it added.

The developments come amid continued scrutiny of the board following concerns surrounding the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system introduced for Class 12 students.