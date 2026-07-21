Pakistan's Viral 'Cycle Ambulance' Has Sparked Online Mockery. Here's The Context

Pakistan has found itself at the centre of online ridicule after a video of a cycle ambulance operating in Karachi went viral. Many social media users mocked the pedal-powered emergency vehicle, comparing it with flying ICUs, air ambulances and drone-based medical services used in other countries. Several viral posts claimed Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab had recently launched the service, prompting sarcastic reactions.

Some users joked that while the world was building flying ICUs, Karachi was introducing cycle ambulances, while others mocked Pakistan's pace of innovation. A user joked, saying, "Pakistan has shocked the world with its cycle ambulance. What an invention. Mankind will always remember Pakistan's contribution to humanity."

Although the initiative has now resurfaced online and become the subject of memes and criticism, local media reports confirm that the cycle ambulance programme has been operating since 2025 and was not launched recently.

The bicycles were introduced in May 2025 by the Sindh Integrated Emergency and Health Services (SIEHS-1122), also known as Rescue 1122, as part of a pilot programme. The initiative was designed to improve emergency response in Karachi's densely populated neighbourhoods, where heavy traffic and narrow lanes often prevent conventional ambulances from reaching patients quickly.

Each specially equipped mountain bike carries essential medical supplies, including first-aid kits, oxygen masks, nebulisers and blood sugar testing equipment. Trained responders use the bicycles to provide immediate medical assistance and stabilise patients until a standard ambulance arrives.

The pilot programme was also notable for being operated by trained female volunteers, an effort aimed at improving emergency healthcare access while encouraging greater participation of women in community rescue services.

Many users argued that despite the online mockery, it is a practical and low-cost solution for reaching patients in areas where regular ambulances cannot quickly access.