CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Status Explained: Phases Of Verification, DigiLocker Updates

CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has commenced the release of verification and re-evaluation results of Class 12 candidates. The outcomes are being released in a phased manner, with over 87 per cent of the total applications' results declared on June 21, the board said. "The outcomes of the remaining applications will be made available in phases and the entire process is expected to be completed soon," it added.

Where To Check Revised Marksheets?

According toCBSE, the revised results after verification and re-evaluation are being made available on the DigiLocker platform. Candidates can access their marksheets at results.digilocker.gov.in.

Steps To Check Updated Results

CBSE Class 12 candidates can follow the steps given below to check their revised marksheets.

Visit results.digilocker.gov.in Click on 'View Result' Enter your roll number, admit card ID, school number, and mother's name Click on submit

The updated marksheet will display "changes updated" if the marks have been revised by the board.

How To Know The Status Of Your Result, Re-evaluation

As per official information, the status of the results can be checked by noting the following changes or remarks on your Class 12 marksheet:

"Changes Updated": If the marks have been revised or changed.

"No Change": If there is no change in the marks or result.

"Under Process": The board says, very few cases are in this category. This will be cleared soon.

The board has advised students to keep their roll number, admit card ID, school number, and mother's name ready before checking the revised results.

Ranchi girl Avni Kejriwal on Monday claimed that she scored 100 per cent in the commerce stream of CBSE's Class-12 examination after a re-evaluation, making her a national topper. Avni managed to obtain 500 out of 500 marks in all five subjects of the stream, the Press Trust of India (PTI) reported.

The Central Board of Secondary Education had declared the Class 12 board results 2026 on May 13, 2026, for approximately 17.69 lakh candidates.