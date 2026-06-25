CBSE Re-evaluation Fee Refund When: All We Know So Far

CBSE Re-evaluation Fee Refund 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is releasing, in phases, the results of Class 12 verification and re-evaluation applications for the 2026 examination cycle. With the board's promise to return the re-evaluation fee amount to students if there is an increase in marks, students across the country are raising queries on the fee refund date and timeline.

In a detailed guidance issued for students on June 21, answering queries on the post result processes, the CBSE stated that the verification and re-evaluation fee will be refunded in case of increase of marks to the source accounts after the result of re-evaluation. Earlier, in a social media post on May 17, the board had stated that "students whose marks increase after re-evaluation will receive a full refund, reinforcing transparency, fairness and accountability in the evaluation process".

Answering queries on excess payment made by the candidates, the board stated that the excess or duplicate payment, if any, will be refunded to the source account.

Through a post on its official X handle on June 21, the CBSE announced that more than 87 per cent of the total applications received have already been processed and declared. "The outcomes for the remaining candidates will also be released in phases and the entire process is expected to be completed soon," it added.

With growing student anxiousness on the On Screen Marking system, result evaluation, and post-result facilities, the CBSE had reduced the fee for scanned copies from Rs. 700 to Rs.100, for verification of issues observed in answer books from Rs. 500 to Rs. 100 and for re-evaluation from Rs. 100 to Rs. 25 per question.