CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Result Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday announced that it has started releasing, in phases, the results of Class 12 verification and re-evaluation applications. The board stated that more than 87 per cent of the total applications received have already been processed and declared. "The outcomes for the remaining candidates will also be released in phases and the entire process is expected to be completed soon," it added.

In a social media post on X, the board said:

Candidates can check their revised marksheets on the DigiLocker platform at results.digilocker.gov.in. According to the board, all complaints relating to missing pages, missing supplementary answer-books, missing graphs, missing maps, blurred pages, answer books evaluated with different sets of marking scheme, or similar issues have been carefully examined and addressed.

READ MORE | CBSE Issues Re-evaluation Guidelines For Class 12 Students: Answers Queries On Revised Marksheets

According to CBSE, the board has undertaken the re-evaluation and verification process with utmost care and with a clear focus on students' interests. Experts from IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur were roped in for continuous monitoring and hand-holding, it added.

Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Results, Measures Taken During Verification, Next Steps

