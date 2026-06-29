CBSE Vs Vedant Shrivastava Over 'Irregularities' In Revaluation Results, Here's What Board Said

CBSE Vs Vedant Shrivastava: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has dismissed Class 12 student Vedant Shrivastava's recent claims regarding irregularities in revaluation results, calling them "factually incorrect," as per reports. Meanwhile, the student continues to press concerns about an earlier answer-sheet mix-up and marking outcomes.

In an official statement, the CBSE noted that Shrivastava claimed in a social media post that his marks increased by only one in two of his subjects, and that there was no increase in his Physics score, the Asian News International (ANI) reported. The board clarified, however, that after re-evaluation, Shrivastava's Physics score actually increased by nine marks, the report stated.

Replying to the board rebutting his claims, Shrivastava took to social media, reiterating his claims that the marks were increased in the earlier answer sheets that were not his.

In a video shared on X, Vedant said he had requested re-evaluation for 11 questions across different subjects. However, his total score increased by only two marks. He received one extra mark in Mathematics and one in Computer Science, while his Physics score remained the same.

Earlier, Vedant Shrivastava had made headlines after a social media post on X in May this year, showcasing the alleged swap of his original Physics answer sheet with another student's, triggering an online row related to irregularities in the evaluation of CBSE Class 12th answer sheets.

The CBSE further stated that 99.7 per cent of the applications received for revaluation following the declaration of the Class 12 results have been processed. The remaining applications are in the final stages of review, and those results will be announced soon.

Earlier on June 21, the CBSE announced the phased release of Class 12 verification and re-evaluation outcomes, stating that more than 87 per cent of the total applications received have already been processed and declared. The board also informed students that the remaining applications will be released in phases and assured them that the entire process will be completed soon.