"Admission Got Cancelled": College Seats Slip Away While CBSE Re-checks Papers

CBSE Re-evaluation 2026 Update: Several Class 12 students across India are losing their college seats as delayed Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) re-evaluation results clash with rigid university admission deadlines. More than 1.6 lakh students filed for re-evaluation and verification, and many now find themselves stuck in a tense, uncertain wait. For students, the delay affects college admissions, entrance-exam preparation and emotional wellbeing.
The CBSE on June 8 said that the application window for verification and re-evaluation remained fully functional throughout the notified period from June 2 to June 7. The process was conducted under the supervision and management of government technical agencies and teams from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the board said.
A student on X said that his admission was cancelled while he was waiting for the re-evaluation results.
Dear @cbseindia29— Nihal (@NIHAL13102008) June 15, 2026
Due to the delay in Class 12 Re-evaluation 2026 results, my admission got cancelled. Please provide an official update or expected result date urgently.@TheAnuragTyagi@PMOIndia@dpradhanbjp#CBSE #CBSEReevaluation #Class12 #GRACEUSCBSE #Result #Watch pic.twitter.com/MSUsL7dOop
Another user claimed that it has been 12 days since he submitted his application.
@cbseindia29 when will you announce the re-evaluation results? It's been twelve days since the application.#CBSE #Reevaluation— Sunil T Purakkal (@suniltpn) June 14, 2026
Another user shared that he has sent more than 10 emails to CBSE informing them that his college counselling was on June 12, requesting re-evaluation of his answer sheets.
@cbseindia29 @EduMinOfIndia @ANI— Joban Singh (@JobanSingh78478) June 11, 2026
I had sended more then 10 mails to CBSE that my college counselling is on 12 JUNE please re-evaluate my answersheets and update my status before 12 june no reply from CBSE yet it is compulsory to show your marks on counselling. please cbse ... pic.twitter.com/fy4cT20IPL
The board is yet to officially confirm the re-evaluation result declaration date for the CBSE Class 12 students. Sharing data on the post-result services on June 8, the CBSE stated that more than 1.6 lakh candidates successfully submitted requests for re-evaluation of over 3.8 lakh answer books during the application period.