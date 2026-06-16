"Admission Got Cancelled": College Seats Slip Away While CBSE Re-checks Papers

CBSE Re-evaluation 2026 Update: Several Class 12 students across India are losing their college seats as delayed Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) re-evaluation results clash with rigid university admission deadlines. More than 1.6 lakh students filed for re-evaluation and verification, and many now find themselves stuck in a tense, uncertain wait. For students, the delay affects college admissions, entrance-exam preparation and emotional wellbeing.

The CBSE on June 8 said that the application window for verification and re-evaluation remained fully functional throughout the notified period from June 2 to June 7. The process was conducted under the supervision and management of government technical agencies and teams from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the board said.

A student on X said that his admission was cancelled while he was waiting for the re-evaluation results.

Another user claimed that it has been 12 days since he submitted his application.

Another user shared that he has sent more than 10 emails to CBSE informing them that his college counselling was on June 12, requesting re-evaluation of his answer sheets.

The board is yet to officially confirm the re-evaluation result declaration date for the CBSE Class 12 students. Sharing data on the post-result services on June 8, the CBSE stated that more than 1.6 lakh candidates successfully submitted requests for re-evaluation of over 3.8 lakh answer books during the application period.