India-Flagged Ship Sinks After Attack In Red Sea, 13 Indian Sailors Rescued

An India-flagged cargo vessel overturned and sank in the Red Sea off Yemen's western coast after it was attacked by a projectile on Tuesday. There were 14 crew members on the ship, of which 13 were Indian sailors and one was Yemeni. All 14 sailors were rescued by Yemeni forces and have received medical assistance.

The vessel, MSV Faize Noore Oliya, was attacked about 13 nautical miles south of the Houthi-held port city of Hodeidah.

The Yemeni National Resistance Force, also known as the Guards of the Republic, in a statement said that the coast guard and naval units carried out a joint operation to rescue the sailors.

India Condemns "Unprovoked" Attack

India in a statement strongly condemned the "unprovoked" attack on the ship near Yemeni waters.

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, said that the Indian vessel was hit by a projectile which caused the ship to overturn and sink.

He said that he has instructed the Director General Maritime Administration (DGMA) to take immediate steps in coordination with all agencies to ensure the security of Indian seafarers in the region and provide necessary assistance to the rescued crew.

"India strongly condemns this unprovoked attack on the defenseless mechanised sailing vessel. The safety of our people is our supreme priority & I am relieved to inform that ALL 14 seafarers (including 13 Indians) have been safely rescued by the Yemeni Coast Guard and brought to the Port of Mokha," he wrote on X.

The Ministry of External Affairs also said in a statement that the Embassy in Riyadh is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Yemeni authorities for the safety and security of the crew

India also called the incidents of attacks on Indian vessels "deeply worrisome" and called for an end to the targeting of commercial vessels.

"The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply worrisome. The targeting of commercial shipping in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest," India said in the statement.