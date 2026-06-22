CBSE Issues Re-evaluation Guidelines For Class 12 Students: Answers Queries On Revised Marksheets

CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued detailed guidelines for Class 12 students and parents, answering queries on re-evaluation results, revised marksheets, measures taken during verification of issues, and digilocker access. Through the guidance offered, the board also helps candidates differentiate between verification and re-evaluation.

The verification and re-evaluation results for Class 12 students are being released on DigiLocker from June 22 onwards, as per an official notification by the board. According to CBSE, the rechecking results will be released in a phased manner as and when the processing of individual applications is completed.

Around 87 per cent of candidates who have applied for re-evaluation or verification of issues have received their re-evaluated results, the board stated. The outcomes for the remaining candidates will also be released in phases and the entire process is expected to be completed soon, it added.

Where To Check Revised Results?

According to the Central Board of Secondary Education, the revised results after verification and re-evaluation will be made available on DigiLocker. Candidates can access their marksheets through results.digilocker.gov.in.

Marksheet Release Date

The CBSE stated that the revised marksheets after verification are being uploaded to the candidates' DigiLocker accounts simultaneously. The process is being done in a phased manner. For the majority of the students the results have been declared on June 21, while for remaining students the process will be completed very soon, the board said.

Verification Vs Re-evaluation

According to the board, in verification of issues observed in the scanned copy of answer book, a student could request for the following issues:

a. Missing pages

b. Missing supplementary sheets

c. Missing maps or graphs

d. Blurred pages

e. Answer-book of some other student

f. Answer-book evaluated against marking scheme of different set

Meanwhile, students seeking re-evaluation, could apply for re-evaluation of one or more questions in a subject for which the scanned copy of the answer book was obtained.

Measures Taken During Verification

According to CBSE, all complaints relating to missing pages, missing supplementary answer-books, missing graphs, missing maps, blurred pages, answer books evaluated with different sets of marking scheme, or similar issues have been carefully examined and addressed.

The board further stated that the candidates who applied for the verification of issues observed and where CBSE has reported the outcome as no-change, would be offered an opportunity, if they wish to inspect their answer books at the concerned CBSE Regional Office. The schedule for the same would be released soon.

As per the board, the CBSE has undertaken the process with utmost care and with a clear focus on students' interests. Experts from IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur were roped in for continuous monitoring and hand-holding, it added.