CBSE Clarifies 'Roll Number Not Found' Message During Re-Evaluation Process

CBSE Re-Evaluation 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has clarified why some students encountered the "Roll Number Not Found" message while attempting to access the verification and re-evaluation facility on its Post-Result Services Portal.

The Board closed the application window for verification and re-evaluation on June 7. According to CBSE, the portal remained fully functional throughout the notified period from June 2 to June 7, 2026, under the supervision of government technical agencies and teams from the IITs.

CBSE said it had taken note of certain media reports and social media posts regarding the functioning of the Post-Result Services Portal and issued a clarification to address concerns raised by students and parents.

The Board explained that the "Roll Number Not Found" message appears when a candidate did not successfully apply during the first stage of the Post-Result Services process - the Answer Books Photocopy Application Window.

"As clearly outlined earlier, only those candidates who had applied for their scanned answer books during the preceding stage (Answer Books Photocopy) were eligible to avail the subsequent stage of verification of issues observed and re-evaluation of answers," CBSE said.

The Board further stated that more than 1.6 lakh candidates submitted requests for verification and re-evaluation of over 3.8 lakh answer books.

CBSE added that dedicated teams provided proactive assistance to students through its helpdesk and grievance redressal channels during the application process.

Reiterating its commitment to a transparent and student-centric post-result process, the Board said it continues to address genuine student concerns through its grievance redressal mechanisms, helpline support and other communication channels.

"The Board continues to address all genuine student concerns through its grievance redressal mechanisms, helpline support and other communication channels," CBSE said.