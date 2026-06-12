Delhi High Court Rejects Plea Seeking Immediate Reopening Of CBSE Portal

The Delhi High Court on Friday declined to pass any urgent direction for reopening the CBSE's verification and re-evaluation portal while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) challenging the board's Class 12 Online Service Mechanism (OSM) system.

A vacation bench comprising Justices Neena Bansal Krishna and Madhu Jain refused to grant interim relief in the matter and listed the case for further hearing before the roster bench.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing in the case, argued that reopening the portal at this stage could affect the result processing timeline for a large number of students.

He informed the court that around 17.8 lakh students had appeared for the examinations and that any direction to reopen the portal could delay the declaration of results and completion of the post-result process.

Taking note of the submission, the court observed, "Let individual students come. We do not want results to be delayed."

The PIL was filed amid demands from several students seeking an extension of the deadline and reopening of the verification and re-evaluation portal after its closure. Many students had taken to social media claiming that they faced difficulties accessing the portal during the application window.

Responding to the concerns, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier stated on June 8 that the application window for verification and re-evaluation remained fully functional throughout the notified period from June 2 to June 7, 2026. According to the board, the portal operated under the supervision of government technical agencies and teams from the IITs.

Despite the clarification, several students continued to post complaints online, alleging login issues and difficulties accessing the portal. Some claimed that the website displayed messages such as "Roll Number Not Found", while others said the portal was not loading properly during the application period.

CBSE, however, maintained that the process witnessed significant participation. The board said that more than 1.6 lakh candidates successfully submitted requests relating to over 3.8 lakh answer books during the application period.

"The system remained under continuous monitoring by dedicated cyber security teams throughout the operational period to prevent malicious traffic and cyber threats," CBSE said in its clarification.

The board also stated that dedicated teams provided assistance to students through its helpdesk and grievance redressal channels during the application process.

Addressing complaints regarding the "Roll Number Not Found" message, CBSE explained that the notification appeared when a candidate had not successfully applied during the first phase of the post-result services process, namely the answer book photocopy application window.

"As clearly outlined earlier, only those candidates who had applied for their scanned answer books during the preceding stage (Answer Books Photocopy) were eligible to avail the subsequent stage of Verification of Issues Observed and Re-evaluation of Answers," the board said.

Reiterating its position, CBSE said it remains committed to ensuring a transparent, student-centric and seamless post-result process. The board added that it continues to address genuine concerns through its grievance redressal mechanisms, helpline support and other communication channels.